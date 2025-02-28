13.8 C
Domestic

Police officer urged advocacy for peace during Ramazan

KOHAT, Feb 28 (APP): Circle Officers held a special meeting with religious scholars of the area in Kohat on Friday stressed advocacy to promote brotherhood during Ramazan.
According to police sources, the meeting aimed at to discuss the eradication of social evils, establishment of peace, patience and solidarity During Holy month Ramzan.
The meeting discussed the role of Ulemas in preventing drugs, aerial firing, interest, long-standing enmities and other crimes. The Ulemas agreed that they will advise the public to practice peace, tolerance and stay away from crimes according to Islamic teachings during Friday sermons and other occasions.
The Police Officers assured the Ulemas that the Police is with them in every positive step and all possible cooperation will be provided for the welfare of the people.
They said that social reform is possible with mutual cooperation between the Police and Ulemas, and in the blessed month of Ramazan, we have to promote more unity and brotherhood.
