Police nabs notorious burglar,recovered gold jewelry and cash

MUZAFFARGARH , Jul 12 (APP):Layyah police on Saturday arrested a notorious burglar involved in multiple crimes.

According to details,Saddar police station Layyah apprehended accused Ijaz Hussain,who was wanted in several cases of burglary and theft.

Police recovered stolen gold jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of rupees,a solar motor and cash from the suspect.

Police said the accused was found involved in more than five cases of theft and burglary.

SHO Saddar Police Station Layyah,Muhammad Hashaam said that those depriving citizens of their valuable belongings do not deserve any leniency.