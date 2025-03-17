26.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPolice nab two drug pushers in Changa Manga
Domestic

Police nab two drug pushers in Changa Manga

4
- Advertisement -
KASUR, Mar 17 (APP):The police  on Monday apprehended two accused for manufacturing liquor in Changa Manga area.
The police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Changa Manga, Bilal Munir arrested Naveed Masih and recovered 120 liters liquor beside unearthing the distillery, the police spokesman said.
The police also arrested an accused namely Tariq and recovered a rifle 8 mm and cartridges from his possession.
He said the district police had launched drive against criminal activities on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan