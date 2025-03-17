Police nab two drug pushers in Changa Manga

- Advertisement -

KASUR, Mar 17 (APP):The police on Monday apprehended two accused for manufacturing liquor in Changa Manga area.

The police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Changa Manga, Bilal Munir arrested Naveed Masih and recovered 120 liters liquor beside unearthing the distillery, the police spokesman said.

The police also arrested an accused namely Tariq and recovered a rifle 8 mm and cartridges from his possession.

He said the district police had launched drive against criminal activities on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.