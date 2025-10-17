Police launches crackdown on drug peddlers under “Drug Free Punjab” campaign in Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 17 (APP):In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the Punjab Police in Chiniot has intensified its crackdown on drug peddlers under the “Drug Free Punjab” campaign. In this regard on Friday, a police team from Kot Wasawa Police Station, led by SHO Inspector Ali Irfan and ASI Mukhtar Ahmed, arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1320 grams of hashish from his possession. The accused was apprehended from Chak No. 143 JB on a tip-off.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the provisions of narcotics, and further investigation is underway.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that a district-wide crackdown against drug peddlers is underway, with a focus on quality investigation and punishing the accused.