Police launch awareness drive on sound act

GUJRAT, Oct 31 (APP):Gujrat police launched an awareness campaign regarding the Punjab Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015 on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq, emphasizing that the unlawful use of loudspeakers is a punishable offense.

According to a police spokesperson, unauthorized use of sound systems constitutes a violation under the Act and may result in up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of Rs25,000.

Citizens have been urged to report any such violations immediately to their nearest police station or by calling the helpline Pukar-15.