Police intensify operation against proclaimed offenders in district

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jan 12 (APP):On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Shehbaz Elahi, the police have intensified operations across the district against proclaimed offenders.

In a successful action, Estrezai Police arrested two wanted criminals during a checkpoint operation, the police spokesman said.

He said the accused had been identified as Taqdeer Hussain and Tayyab Hussain, adding

The operation was led by SHO Estrezai police station, Asif Hayat.

In another development, the Estrezai Police arrested a proclaimed offender

wanted in a murder case.

The accused had been identified as Khizar Abbas, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Kohat City Police launched a crackdown against drug

peddlers.

The police arrested four drug dealers and recovered

700 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from their possession.

The accused had been identified as Basir, Irshad, Aamir, and Muslim, he added.

The spokes man said the accused were shifted

to City Police Station where cases had been registered against them