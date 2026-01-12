Monday, January 12, 2026
HomeDomesticPolice intensify operation against proclaimed offenders in district
Domestic

Police intensify operation against proclaimed offenders in district

6
- Advertisement -
KOHAT, Jan 12 (APP):On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Shehbaz Elahi, the police have  intensified operations across the district against proclaimed offenders.
In a successful action, Estrezai Police arrested two wanted criminals during a checkpoint operation, the police spokesman said.
He said the accused had been identified  as Taqdeer Hussain  and Tayyab Hussain, adding
The operation was led by SHO Estrezai police station, Asif Hayat.
In another development, the Estrezai Police arrested a proclaimed offender
wanted in a murder case.
The accused had been identified as Khizar Abbas, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Kohat City Police launched a crackdown against drug
peddlers.
The police arrested four drug dealers and recovered
700 grams of crystal meth (Ice) from their possession.
The  accused had been identified as Basir, Irshad, Aamir, and Muslim, he added.
The spokes man said the accused  were shifted
to City Police Station where cases had been registered against them
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan