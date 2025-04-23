Police honors families of police martyrs in PSL

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 23 (APP):In a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of police martyrs, the police extended a special invitation to the families and children of fallen officers to attend the high-voltage PSL-X clash between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The honored guests were transported from Police Lines Multan to the stadium in official vehicles, a gesture symbolizing the department’s deep respect and ongoing support for the families of its heroes.

Upon arrival, SSP Operations Ahmed Zunair Cheema personally welcomed the families, joining them in the stands to watch the thrilling encounter. His presence alongside them reflected the strong bond and solidarity the police department maintains with the martyrs’ families.

“Our martyrs laid down their lives to protect the lives and property of citizens,” said SSP Zunair and added that the families of martyrs officials are their families, whether in moments of joy or sorrow, the department will always stand by them.

The event was not just a gesture of remembrance but a celebration of resilience and unity. It served as a powerful reminder that the sacrifices of the brave will never be forgotten and that their loved ones will always be honored with pride and gratitude, SSP Cheema maintained.