Police helpline’s performance report issued

CHINIOT, Jul 11 (APP):The performance report of the police emergency helpline number Pukar 15 for the past one month has been released.

Last month, more than 15,000 calls were received on the police helpline .

Immediate actions were taken on more than 2,500 calls and assistance was provided to the citizens.

Last month, the citizens were guided on more than 1,800 calls.

Out of the calls received on the emergency number 15, more than 11,000 calls were unnecessary, irrelevant, and bogus.

The cases were registered against 13 callers who made false calls on the police helpline.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed urged the citizens should to call the police helpline 15 for help only in case of emergency.

” A bogus call made on the emergency number 15 as a joke can send you to jail. Avoid unnecessary calls to Police Helpline 15 while proving yourself as a responsible citizen,” he added.