Police foil attempt to smuggle weapons

KOHAT, Feb 9 (APP):The police foiled an attempt to smuggle a large cache of weapons during a successful operation carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Shehbaz Elahi, the police spokesman said on Monday.

He said a Gumbat police team intercepted a suspicious vehicle during routine checking at a checkpoint.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of four Kalashnikov rifles,

one pistol, one rifle, one shotgun, and hundreds of cartridges concealed in secret compartments, the spokesman added.

The police arrested the suspects on the spot and registered a case against them.

The operation was conducted by SHO Gumbat, Faizan Khan and his team.