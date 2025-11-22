Police finalize security plan for by-elections, 20,000 personnel deployed for election security

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Punjab Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for the by-elections being held in 13 national and provincial constituencies across the province.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police said that more than 20,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to perform election security duties.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will ensure a peaceful and secure environment for voters so they can exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or hesitation. He reaffirmed that a strict policy of zero tolerance will be observed against any violations of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Section 144, and the ban on displaying or carrying weapons.

The IG said that transportation and movement of election material is underway under foolproof security arrangements to ensure its safe and timely delivery. Police personnel have been deployed at 939 male, 889 female, and 964 joint polling stations, bringing the total to 2,792 polling stations across Punjab.

Of these, 408 have been declared highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive. CCTV cameras have been installed at all highly sensitive polling stations, and the polling process will be monitored in real time.

Security oversight will be carried out from the Central Police Office, Safe Cities Authority, and district control and monitoring rooms.

Dr Usman Anwar added that the police force is confident and firmly committed to ensuring peaceful and transparent by-elections. He said the security, logistics, communication, and transportation plan has been prepared in close coordination with relevant institutions, and reiterated that any attempt by terrorists, miscreants, or anti-state elements to disrupt the process will be thwarted with full force.

Personnel from Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite Force, SPU, and the Training Branch will also be deployed for election duties, while female police personnel will perform responsibilities at ladies’ polling

stations and booths. Punjab Police will also receive full support from Pakistan Rangers and the Pakistan Army during the by-elections. All formations, including Dolphin Squad, Special Branch, and CTD, have been fully integrated into the election security plan.