Police encounter leads to arrest of notorious Dacoit in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Mar 08 (APP):A police patrol team from Cantonment Police Station in Sukkur on Saturday encountered a group of dacoits near Darb Goth, resulting in the arrest of a notorious dacoit, Ayaz Ali Chachar, who was wanted in multiple cases of snatching, theft, and dacoity, including encounters with police.
During the exchange of fire, Chachar was injured and apprehended, while his two accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered a TT pistol, bullets, and a motorcycle from Chachar’s possession.
The injured dacoit was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects. The police are also gathering information about Chachar’s criminal record from various police stations and districts.
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the police team involved in the successful encounter.
