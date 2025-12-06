Police deport over 31,000 illegal foreign nationals in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Punjab Police have deported over 31,000 illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, as part of a province-wide operation to remove unauthorised residents.

Currently, 165 illegal foreign nationals are being held at various designated holding points.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, of those deported, 11,362 were men, 6,426 women, and 19,366 children. The deportees included 9,931 individuals with residential proof, 11,064 Afghan citizen cardholders, and 10,016 illegal foreign nationals. To facilitate the evacuation process, five holding centers have been established in Lahore, with 46 others set up across the province.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said security remains on high alert throughout the province, and all actions are being carried out in accordance with international law, ensuring the protection of human rights during the deportation process.