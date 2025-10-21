Police deport over 21,900 illegal foreign nationals

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Punjab Police have deported more than 21,900 foreign nationals, including illegal Afghan residents, from Lahore and other districts of the province as part of the third phase of the repatriation operation against illegally residing foreign nationals.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 423 individuals currently staying illegally are present at holding centers. The deported persons include 7,656 men, 4,745 women, and 9,508 children, among them 6,007 residents with proof of residence, 10,861 Afghan Citizen Card holders, and 5,041 illegal foreign residents.

To facilitate the process, five holding centers have been set up in Lahore and 46 centers across Punjab.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar said that the operation is being conducted under strict security and in full compliance with international laws, ensuring complete respect for human rights. He reaffirmed Punjab Police’s commitment to continuing the repatriation drive until all illegal foreign residents are returned to their respective countries.