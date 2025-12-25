Police deploys 2,000 personnel for Christmas security

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Dec 25 (APP):Police on Thursday have rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain law and order during Christmas celebrations.

The plan was issued under the directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Faisal Shehzad.

According to a police spokesperson,nearly 2,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the district. Security at 280 churches will be managed by six DSPs,27 inspectors,266 ASIs,1497 constables,63 lady constables,six Elite Force teams and volunteer staff.

More than 135 traffic police officers have been deployed to manage traffic, while special checkpoints have been set up at key locations.

Police personnel will also be stationed at public places,parks and Christian cemeteries with Elite Commandos and mobile patrol teams ensuring round-the-clock security.

Complete body checks will be conducted before entry into churches.

DPO Faisal Shehzad said all field officers would monitor and brief deployed personnel.

He added that every resource was being utilized to ensure foolproof security and emphasized that the police stand shoulder to shoulder with the Christian community during the festive occasion.