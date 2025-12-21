Police deploy 30,000 cops for Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day security

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Punjab Police have finalised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, deploying more than 30,000 police officers and personnel to ensure security at over 2,900 churches across the province, including Lahore.

In the provincial capital, more than 5,000 police officers and personnel will perform security duties at over 600 Christian places of worship, while over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for Quaid-e-Azam Day programmes.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, churches have been categorized into A, B, and C categories based on sensitivity, with 142 churches placed in Category A, 291 in Category B, and more than 2,500 in Category C. Women police personnel will also be deployed to conduct checking of female citizens during Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day events.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to maintain a high security alert, particularly at sensitive churches, and to remain extremely vigilant against anti-state elements and suspicious individuals. He ordered additional deployment of police force at sensitive locations.

The IG Punjab further directed supervisory officers to ensure effective security arrangements through continuous coordination with church administrations. With the assistance of Safe Cities Authority cameras, continuous monitoring of events will be carried out, while commandos and snipers will also be deployed at sensitive churches and key locations.

Dr. Usman Anwar said Dolphin Squad, Punjab Response Unit (PRU), and Elite Police teams will ensure effective patrolling around churches and Christian localities, while Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch teams, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, will take action against terrorists and miscreant elements. He added that flag marches, search, and sweep operations are being conducted ahead of Christmas.

The IGP added that foolproof security will also be ensured at parks, recreational places, foreign embassies, and all sensitive installations, and that with the cooperation of religious leaders of all schools of thought, interfaith harmony will be promoted on the occasion of Christmas.