Police, CTD kill  a militant in intelligence-based operation

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jan 18 (APP):Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area and its surroundings on information regarding the presence of militants, police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to officials, the operation was conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada. As the law enforcement teams approached the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, prompting police to return fire. During the exchange, one militant was killed while two others were injured. A police constable sustained minor injuries.

Police said the killed militant was involved in attack on Khutti check post and targeted killings incidents. A hand grenade, weapons, ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Following the encounter, police and CTD personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the injured militants. Authorities said the operation was conducted on credible intelligence and was completed successfully.