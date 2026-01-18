Sunday, January 18, 2026
HomeDomesticPolice, CTD kill  a militant in intelligence-based operation
Domestic

Police, CTD kill  a militant in intelligence-based operation

2
- Advertisement -
Dera Ismail Khan , Jan 18 (APP):Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area and its surroundings on information regarding the presence of militants, police spokesman said on Sunday.
According to officials, the operation was conducted under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada. As the law enforcement teams approached the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, prompting police to return fire. During the exchange, one militant was killed while two others were injured. A police constable sustained minor injuries.
Police said the killed militant was involved in attack on Khutti check post and targeted killings incidents. A hand grenade, weapons, ammunition and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.
Following the encounter, police and CTD personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the injured militants. Authorities said the operation was conducted on credible intelligence and was completed successfully.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan