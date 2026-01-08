Police crack down on drug dealers, seize 1-kg heroin

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Jan 08 (APP):Police intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking with the arrest of a drug peddler and the recovery of more than one kilogram of heroin.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused, identified as Shahzad, also known as Choto, was apprehended during an operation in Behari Colony Gate.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SHO City Police Station Muhammad Raees Ansar and his team. During the search, authorities recovered over 1,200 grams of heroin from Shahzad’s possession.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.

District Police Officer Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq stated that raids against drug peddlers are being conducted without any discrimination.