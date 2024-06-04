Police constable on polio duty shot dead

PESHAWAR, Jun 04 (APP):A police constable identified as Shahnawaz was on Tuesday shot dead by unknown armed persons on his way to perform security duty with the polio team.

According to police Shaheed Constable Shahnawaz-7080 resident of Matni was deployed to BHU Matni for the security duty of the polio team.

He was leaving home for duty this morning when unidentified persons shot him in the head.

A police team led by SHO Matni reached the spot and started collecting evidence while the body of the martyred cop was shifted to the hospital.