Police conduct flag march in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, Jun 28 (APP):To ensure foolproof security arrangements, district police conducted flag marches across all three circles of the district.

District Police Officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf led the flag marches, accompanied by circle officers and heavy contingents of police and other security personnel. The purpose of the flag marches was to review security arrangements along procession routes and at key locations, as well as to instill a sense of safety among the public.

In the Police Lines, the march began and concluded at the DPO office, covering several key city routes.

In Sillanwali, the flag march commenced at the DSP Office, passing through Kutchehri Chowk, the Railway Crossing, and Committee Chowk and culminated at DSP office.

In Shahpur, the procession started from the DSP office and moved through Kazmi Chowk and Lahori Gate Chowk, concluding at the DSP office.

DPO Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf stated that maintaining law and order during Muharram was top priority. Foolproof security arrangements have been finalised, and strict monitoring is being carried out at Imambargahs, Majalis and procession routes.

He further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to police. He said that the elements involved in disrupting peace would be dealt strictly.Police was committed to protect the lives and properties of its citizens,” the DPO added.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure law and order during Muharram.