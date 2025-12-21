Police conduct 249 combing operations in 24 hours

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Punjab Police continued extensive combing operations and mock exercises across the province, including Lahore on Sunday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, during the past 24 hours, 249 combing operations were conducted, during which 7,542 individuals were questioned and 45 criminal elements were taken into custody.

The spokesperson added that during these operations, police also arrested 573 proclaimed offenders, 168 court absconders, and 58 habitual criminals from various districts of the province.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that mock exercises are being conducted at churches, educational institutions, and other sensitive locations across the province, including Lahore, to further enhance police preparedness and response during emergency situations. He said that these emergency drills are being jointly participated in by police, Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, Elite Force, and other security institutions and agencies to ensure coordinated response.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that combing operations and mock exercises should be continued to effectively hold anti-state and criminal elements accountable. He further instructed that comprehensive door-knocking operations be ensured, along with profiling and data checking of individuals entering Punjab from outside the province, to prevent terrorism and criminal activities.