Police charged on protesting employees

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 23 (APP):Police charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting employees of the provincial government here on Monday.

On the call of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), the employees of the provincial departments staged a protest demo at Provincial Assembly Square and closed the busy Khyber Road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

The protesting employees were carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of demands.

Addressing the protesting government employees, the leaders of AGEGA called for increase in the disparity reduction allowance on the pattern of the federal government and 50% hike in the salaries in proportion to the ratio of inflation.

They called for the withdrawal of the pension reforms and shifting the employees of the provincial departments from the contributory provident fund to General Provident (GP) Fund.

Police used lathi charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the protesting employees to open the road for vehicular traffic.