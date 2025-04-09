Police carry out SSO against criminal elements

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Apr 09 (APP):On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, the Bilitang Police Station conducted a Search and Strike Operation (SSO) against criminal elements.

Four suspects were arrested in the search operation, the police spokesperson said.

One pistol, 1 repeater, 1 Kalashnikov and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, he added.

The operation was led by SHO, Bilitang Irfan Khan.

The spokesperson said the arrested suspects had been transferred to Bilitang Police Station.