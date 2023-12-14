Police campaign against underage drivers; 154 FIRs registered

RAWALPINDI, Dec 14 (APP): Rawalpindi District Police registered 154 FIRs against underage drivers during last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

Total 2971 FIRs had been registered against underage drivers, he added. He informed that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, adding, the parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers.

Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he informed.

Underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also lives of other road users, he said adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.