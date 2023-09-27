Police bust 43 gangs of criminals

FAISALABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Police arrested 115 outlaws of 43 gangs and recovered cars, motorcycles,

rickshaws and other valuables from their possession during the last three months.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Police (SP) CIA Abid

Hussain Zafar said that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had assigned

special task to Organized Crime Units with a clear-cut direction to control street crimes

including dacoity, robbery, vehicle lifting, etc. in Faisalabad.

Following the directions, special teams of Organized Crime Units evolved a comprehensive

strategy and arrested 115 criminals of 43 gangs from various parts of the district and

recovered 44 cars, 373 motorcycles, 10 rickshaws, a land cruiser, a loader, a mini truck,

16 cattle heads, 35 mobile phones, two LCDs and Rs 170 million in cash from them.

Furthermore, he said that police also traced out a blind murder case of Sahianwala police

station in addition to recovering 3 Kalashnikovs, 69 pistols, 3 guns, 168.430 kg cannabis,

2.365 kg Heroin, 31.1 kg Opium, 2.1 kg ICE and 348 liter liquor from the criminals.

The CIA police also nabbed 76 proclaimed offenders including 42 POs of category-A

and 34 POs of category-B.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal has appreciated the performance of CIA police and announced

commendation certificates and cash prizes for officials of Organized Crime Units, he added.