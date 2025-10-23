Police booked 17 named, 14 unidentified activists under anti-terrorism act

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 23 (APP):Police booked at least 17 nominated and 14 unidentified workers of a religio- political party under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following a protest on Thursday.

According to official sources, the total 31 accused face charges of raising slogans against the government, blocking roads, and snatching a motorcycle from a police official. Additional allegations include attacking police personnel, tearing uniforms, and stealing cash.

During the protest, local advocate, Aurangzeb Aliani, was also booked in the case. In response, the District Bar Association of Layyah staged a protest, condemning the FIR and terming the case against the lawyer false and fabricated.

Police have launched raids to arrest both the nominated and unidentified suspects, including Hashmat Khan, Aurangzeb, Sajid Rizvi, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Fayaz, Zeeshan Akram, Muhammad Imran, Aamir Abbas, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Iftikhar, Azhar Abbas, Ahmad Bakhsh, and Muhammad Shah. Officials said all accused are likely to be arrested shortly.