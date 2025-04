- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor bottles from his possession.

The Station House officer (SHO) Maki Shah police station Inspector Khalid Hussain and his team conducted a raid near Aqsa Mosque and half an accused Umer and recovered 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under Hudood ordinance.