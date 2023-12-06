Police arrested robber

HYDERABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Hyderabad Police arrested a suspect along with weapon in the alleged encounter.

According to the police spokesman, during the patrolling of the site police, an encounter took place with the dacoit gang on Hydari mill road.

A suspect Ehsan Umrani was injured and arrested with a weapon, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The alleged criminal was taken to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The police have initiated efforts to capture the fugitive accomplice, while further investigation was underway.