Thursday, August 21, 2025
Domestic

Police arrested 6 suspects

KOHAT, Aug 21 (APP):On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah, 6 suspects involved in robbery, possession of illegal weapons and drug trafficking were arrested on Thursday.
The Gumbat Police Station team arrested 3 suspects involved in robbery Stolen cash and weapons used in the robbery were also recovered from the possession of the outlaws, the police spokesperson said.
The arrested suspects included Shah Nawaz, Mammad Ali and Aslam, residents of Jawaki, he added.
Similarly, 1500 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect during an anti-drug operation and the drug pusher was arrested.
In another successful operation, illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of the suspects during a blockade.
The operations were carried out by SHO Gumbat Police Station Ayub Janan Khan and his police team.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to Gumbat Police Station and remanded in custody.
