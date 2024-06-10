Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

Arrest
KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP):The Orangi police station of district West on Monday arrested two individuals suspected of smuggling gutka and seized a large quantity of the smuggled gutka.
The police reported that the suspects transported the hazardous Indian gutka from Sakran, Balochistan, using a car with fake license plates.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a targeted operation in Sector-13, resulting in the recovery of 20 sacks of smuggled Indian gutka, a car, and fake number plates.
The suspects, identified as Hidayatullah and Taj Muhammad, confessed to distributing the smuggled gutka in various areas of Karachi, Thatta, Makli, and Badin.
A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services