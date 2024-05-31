Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, May 31 (APP):Police have arrested two bike lifters and street criminals and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Gungmandi Police Station managed to net two bike lifters namely Hamad and Tasawar Riaz, and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.