Police arrest three POs involved in murder case in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, Dec 08 (APP):The Rawalpindi police on Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a murder case that took place in the Rawat area four months ago. The suspects had allegedly shot and killed a citizen over a petty dispute and later went into hiding to avoid arrest.

According to the police spokesperson, the case had remained under investigation for more than four months as the accused continuously changed locations to escape law enforcement.

Special police teams were formed to trace the suspects, who used both technical surveillance and human intelligence sources to track their movements. After weeks of monitoring, the teams successfully raided their hideouts and apprehended all three fugitives.

SP Saddar Anum Sher praised the efforts of the investigating officers and the police team involved in the operation. She said the arrests reflect the department’s determination to bring hardened criminals to justice without delay.

The SP added that the suspects will be produced before the court with strong and comprehensive evidence to ensure their conviction.

She emphasized that protecting the lives and properties of citizens is the top priority of the police, and operations against proclaimed offenders and violent criminals will be continued across the district.

The Rawalpindi police spokesperson reiterated the force’s resolve to maintain peace and take decisive action against those involved in serious crimes.