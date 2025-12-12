Friday, December 12, 2025
Police arrest three outlaws, recover illegal weapons

BHAKKAR, Dec 12 (APP):The district police on Friday arrested  two suspects and recovered  illegal weapons from them and in another operation a proclaimed offender was apprehended.
The police spokesman said that  a Behal police team arrested the outlaws identified as Gul Khan and Abdur Rehman and sized two pistols 30 bore from their possessions.
Meanwhile a police team also arrested a proclaimed offender namely Munawar Abass in another operation.
He said the police had zero tolerance policy against the criminal elements in the district.
The police registered cases and launched further investigations.
