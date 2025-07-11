Police arrest three drug pushers in different operations

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Jul 11 (APP):The police have arrested three drug peddlers from different areas and recovered more than one kilogram of hashish and alcohol from their possessions.

The police spokesman said that the Bhawana Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish 1150 grams.

The Kot Wasawa Police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered alcohol from his possession.

The Langrana Police apprehended a drug peddler for having alcohol .

The cases had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, he added.