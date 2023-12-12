Police arrest three bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP): Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Shehryar, Anis and Mobeen and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.