Police arrest suspected robber in encounter, recover stolen rickshaws

HYDERABAD, Jul 11 (APP):The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested a suspected robber, in an injured condition after an alleged encounter near Sono Khan Aalmani road.
According to police spokesman Awais Rajput, the Seri police station received information about a group of robbers shifting stolen and snatched rickshaws, when the police approached they opened fire while trying to escape.
He said that 4 suspects managed to escape but their accomplice Gulbahar Badal, who sustained a gunshot to his leg, was arrested.
The police recovered four stolen rickshaws and a pistol from Badal’s possession.
He was nominated in three FIRs prior to his arrest and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment.
