Police arrest suspected outlaw in wounded condition

HYDERABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The A-Section police shot and injured a suspect during an exchange of fire near Amani Shah graveyard in Latifabad before apprehending the suspect.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that 2 suspects riding on a motorbike tried to escape when they were signalled by a police mobile van to stop.

He added that the police chased the motorbike which ended up in an exchange of fire during which Ghulam Qadir Kaleri alias Qaidru sustained a gunshot and was injured.

The spokesman said that Kaleri was arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery but his accomplice escaped.

He said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Kaleri.