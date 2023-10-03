Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (APP):Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing 56 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni, Jatli and New Town police held Iqbal, Riaz, Adnan and Mushtaq and recovered 56 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, New Town and Sadiqabad police rounded up Shahbaz and Ammar and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.