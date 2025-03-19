25.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPolice arrest murder suspects
Domestic

Police arrest murder suspects

8
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Mar 19 (APP):The City Police successfully arrested two suspects involved in a murder case within 24 hours on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, on March 16, 2025, two motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire near 13 block, killing a young man named Mohsin. The suspects managed to escape from the scene immediately after the crime.
Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf directed the police to register a case and ensure swift arrest of culprits. Using modern and traditional investigative techniques, the police apprehended the accused Saddam and his accomplice Waqas, within a day.
According to the initial investigation, the murder was linked to an old rivalry, confirmed the DPO. Sohaib Ashraf assured that justice would be served and the suspects would face the full force of the law to provide relief to the victim’s family.
The DPO commended ASP City Anam Sher, SHO City Inspector Fazal Qadir, and their team for their excellent work in solving the case promptly.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan