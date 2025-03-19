Police arrest murder suspects

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 19 (APP):The City Police successfully arrested two suspects involved in a murder case within 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, on March 16, 2025, two motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire near 13 block, killing a young man named Mohsin. The suspects managed to escape from the scene immediately after the crime.

Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf directed the police to register a case and ensure swift arrest of culprits. Using modern and traditional investigative techniques, the police apprehended the accused Saddam and his accomplice Waqas, within a day.

According to the initial investigation, the murder was linked to an old rivalry, confirmed the DPO. Sohaib Ashraf assured that justice would be served and the suspects would face the full force of the law to provide relief to the victim’s family.

The DPO commended ASP City Anam Sher, SHO City Inspector Fazal Qadir, and their team for their excellent work in solving the case promptly.