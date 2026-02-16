Police arrest murder suspect within 24 hours

KOHAT, Feb 16 (APP):The police on Monday arrested a murder suspect within 24 hours of the incident and recovered the

weapon used in the crime in Jungle Khel area, the officials source said.

According to police, the accused had gone into hiding after allegedly

committing the murder.

On a tip off, SHO Jungle Khel, Khizar Fareed, along with a police team, conducted a targeted operation and

apprehended the suspect.

The arrested individual was identified as Karamat Hussain shifted to the police station.