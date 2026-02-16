Monday, February 16, 2026
Police arrest murder suspect within 24 hours
Domestic

Police arrest murder suspect within 24 hours

37
KOHAT, Feb 16 (APP):The police on Monday arrested a murder suspect within 24 hours of the incident and recovered the
weapon used in the crime in Jungle Khel area, the officials source said.
According to police, the accused had gone into hiding after allegedly
committing the murder.
On a tip off, SHO Jungle Khel, Khizar Fareed, along with a police team, conducted a targeted operation and
apprehended the suspect.
The arrested individual was identified as Karamat Hussain shifted  to the police station.
