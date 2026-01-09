Police arrest murder attempt suspects, seize weapons, narcotics

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jan 9 (APP):The police on Friday arrested suspects nominated in an attempted murder case within 24 hours and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, the successful operation was carried out

by SHO KDA, Noor Muhammad Khan and his team.

The suspects were shifted d to KDA police station for further legal proceedings, they added.

In another action against drugs, the police recovered narcotics

during a crackdown on criminal elements under the directives of

District Police Officer (DPO) Shehbaz Elahi.

The Gambat police arrested a notorious drug dealer namely Amjad

Pervaiz, resident of Gambat.

During the operation, hashish 2,460 grams and Rs 6,000 in cash were recovered from the accused possession, the sources added.

SHO Gambat, Muhammad Iqbal stated that the accused was involved in drug

trafficking and supplying narcotics in the area.

A case had been registered against the accused, they said.