Police arrest four street criminals

Police arrest four street criminals

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP): In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested four street criminals and recovered Rs 75,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested four members of a gang namely Asif, Amir, Ziafat and Ghulam Nabi, wanted in various cases.

Police recovered Rs 75,000 cash and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate operations against street criminals and other lawbreakers.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services