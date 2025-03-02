Police arrest four drug peddlers

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Mar 02 (APP):On the strict directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, police have intensified crackdown against anti-social elements, resulting in the arrest of four suspects involved in drug trafficking.

During the operation, law police recovered 1,715 grams of hashish and 40 liters of locally brewed liquor. Cases have been registered against the arrested criminals.

According to details, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Daur Police Station successfully apprehended drug dealer Zahid Hussain Brohi during a snap-checking operation. Upon searching the suspect, 590 grams of hashish were recovered. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotics Act.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Kadhar Police Station, acting on a secret tip-off, arrested two suspects, Abdul Qadir Unar and Shahid Malik, during a routine patrol. The suspects were found in possession of 40 liters of locally brewed liquor.

Legal action has been taken against them under the Narcotics Act. Additionally, the Daulatpur Police conducted an operation during patrolling and arrested suspect Amjad Mirasi.

A total of 1,125 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession, leading to the registration of a case under the Narcotics Act. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, commended the police teams for their outstanding efforts and directed them to continue the strict crackdown against criminal elements in the district.