Police arrest drug supplier, seize over 5kg of drugs

RAWALPINDI, Oct 20 (APP): Police arrested an alleged drug supplier and recovered more than 5 kilograms of drugs during an operation here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the police intercepted a suspicious motorcyclist during routine checking and recovered 5.2 kilograms of drugs from his possession.

The accused has been identified as an offender previously involved in multiple drug-related cases.

Rata Amral Police have registered a case against him and further investigation is underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the Ratta Amral Police team for their swift and effective action against drug peddlers.

He appreciated the efforts of the police team involved in the operation and emphasized the importance of continued vigilance to curb drug trafficking.

He added that the Rawalpindi Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate the menace of drugs from the city and to bring all those involved in the illegal trade to justice.

He further directed all police stations to intensify operations against drug dealers and ensure strict action to make Rawalpindi a drug-free city.