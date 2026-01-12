Police arrest drug dealers, thieves, proclaimed offenders in various operations

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Jan 12 (APP):Police, during an operation within the limits of Badah Police Station, arrested Taimoor Dahot and Farhan Dahot involved in theft and recovered cash worth Rs.20,000, tea boxes, cooking oil, and cigarettes.

Further interrogation and legal proceedings against them are ongoing. The accused are involved in the theft from the shop of citizen Saeed Ahmed on last Friday. SSP Ahmed Choudhry issued messages of commendation for the relevant SHO of Badah Police Station, Sub-Inspector Akhtar Ali Baloch.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of SSP Ahmed Choudhry, police achieved another significant success. A proclaimed offender involved in the attack case at the house of journalist Asgar Thaheem from Shikarpur district was arrested from within the limits of Kamber Road Police Station. The arrested accused has been identified as Saleem alias Abdul Jabbar, son of Akhtar alias Roshan Chandio, resident of Jawabpur. Further interrogation and legal proceedings against the arrested accused are ongoing.

Elsewhere, police foiled an attempt to supply drugs within the limits of Warish Dinu Machhi Police Station. A drug dealer, Waseem Solangi, was arrested from the Vasayo Road area with approximately three kilograms(2950 grams) of hashish (charas). Interrogation of the arrested accused regarding buyers and local dealers is ongoing. SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhry QPM, PSP has issued messages of commendation for the relevant police team.

On another front, regarding the dacoity incident involving recruits within the limits of Ratodero Police Station, SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhry, contacted the SHO Ratodero and sought a report on the details of the incident and police action. According to the initial report from the relevant SHO Ratodero, the police team proceeded to the crime scene immediately upon receiving the information.

A heavy police contingent is pursuing the accused using clues, human intelligence, and modern technical systems. The elements disrupting peace and order will soon be brought