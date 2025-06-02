36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPolice arrest 960 criminals in May
Domestic

Police arrest 960 criminals in May

11
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Jun 02 (APP):Police arrested 960 criminals including 52 of A-category and 256 proclaimed offenders from across the district in May.
According to police, they also arrested 300 criminals of heinous crimes including murder, attempt of murder, and court absconders and several others including 167 drug peddlers and 246 illegal weapon holders besides recovering of 43 kg hashish, 2.3 kg ice, 1.5 kg heroin, 3810 liter liquor, 18 Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 35 guns, 184 pistols and 1600 rounds from their possession. Police also netted 60 criminals of 25 gangs and recovered
valuables worth Rs 30 million from them.
The DPO Sargodha handed over valuables to owners in a ceremony here. Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that Sargodha police was striving to curb crime and taking practical steps in this regard.
RELATED ARTICLES
Domestic

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Domestic

UOS hosts workshop

Domestic

15 injured in road accident

Most Popular

Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Gold prices up Rs.5,900 to Rs.353,100 per tola

UOS hosts workshop

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan