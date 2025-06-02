Police arrest 960 criminals in May

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jun 02 (APP):Police arrested 960 criminals including 52 of A-category and 256 proclaimed offenders from across the district in May.

According to police, they also arrested 300 criminals of heinous crimes including murder, attempt of murder, and court absconders and several others including 167 drug peddlers and 246 illegal weapon holders besides recovering of 43 kg hashish, 2.3 kg ice, 1.5 kg heroin, 3810 liter liquor, 18 Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 35 guns, 184 pistols and 1600 rounds from their possession. Police also netted 60 criminals of 25 gangs and recovered

valuables worth Rs 30 million from them.

The DPO Sargodha handed over valuables to owners in a ceremony here. Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said that Sargodha police was striving to curb crime and taking practical steps in this regard.