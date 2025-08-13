Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Domestic

Police arrest 79 accused of 31 gangs

MULTAN, Aug 13 (APP):Cantonment division police claimed to have arrested 79 members of 31 gangs involved in theft and robbery in last few days.
Stolen goods worth Rs 69 million were recovered from the accused, an official said on
Wednesday.
The recovered items included 87 motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, five cars, one tractor-trolley, and 15 tolas of gold jewellery.  Police also seized more than Rs 14.4 million in cash.
According to officials, interrogation of the accused led to tracing 272 cases against
the accused.
