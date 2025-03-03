Police arrest 7 criminals; recover valuable items

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Mar 03 (APP): On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry, the police launched a crackdown against criminals on Monday and arrested seven criminals from various areas.

SSP said the arrested suspects were wanted by the police in serious cases. During the operations, weapons, three stolen buffaloes worth millions, a motorcycle, two valuable mobile phones, and hashish were recovered from the accused.

Gerillo Police arrested the suspect, Gulabi Jatoi and recovered two stolen buffaloes and motorcycle from him.

Similarly, Rahmatpur Police arrested wanted suspect Hasnain Kurtio from the railway line area along with three kilograms of hashish and registered a case. Haidri Police conducted a successful operation in the Aqil Road area and arrested suspect Subedar Jatoi along with a pistol and bullets, registering a case under the Sindh Arms Act.

Market and Hyderi police arrested absconding suspect Sadruddin Mithlo.in another operation, arrested suspect Manwar alias Jango Chandio with approximately half a kilogram (450 grams) of hashish and registered a case.

Rashid Wagan and Sachal police arrested suspect Irfan Jatoi from the Zardar Brohi Laro area with more than half a kilogram (550 grams) of hashish and arrested suspect Shokat Brohi from the Ali Bahar area with 450 grams of hashish and registered a case.

The recovered buffaloes, motorcycle, and mobile phones have been returned to the owners, including Majid Ali, Amir Ali, Ghulam Abbas, and Kaleemullah, among others.

Interrogation and further legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are ongoing.