Sunday, November 9, 2025
Police arrest 6 in aerial firing

CHARSADDA, Nov 9 (APP): City police on Sunday arrested six (6) suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing during weddings and recovered arms from their possessions.
On the directives of DPO Charsadda Muhammad Waqas, DSP City Zardad Ali along with police team conducted raid on wedding ceremony in Qauidabad area. Police arrested six individuals for aerial firing and recovered six pistols and one kalashinkov from their possessions.
Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.
