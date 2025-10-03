Police arrest 6 armed suspects

Friday, October 3, 2025
KOHAT, Oct 03 (APP):The Jangal Khel Police have arrested 6 armed suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
The police spokesperson said that 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possession.
SHO Jangal Khel Masood Khan, along with a police team, detained the suspects during a raid.
The police registered cases and launched further investigations.
District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah has directed to launch a successive operations against criminal elements in the district.
