Police arrest 6 armed suspects

KOHAT, Oct 03 (APP):The Jangal Khel Police have arrested 6 armed suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police spokesperson said that 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possession.

SHO Jangal Khel Masood Khan, along with a police team, detained the suspects during a raid.

The police registered cases and launched further investigations.

District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah has directed to launch a successive operations against criminal elements in the district.