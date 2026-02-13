Friday, February 13, 2026
Police arrest 5 suspects, seize weapons in Jungle Khel operation

KOHAT, Feb 13 (APP):The police continued their ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, arresting five suspects and recovering a cache of weapons during an operation in the Jungle Khel area, the police sources said on
Friday.
According to police, a team from Jungle Khel Police Station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Khizar Fareed, conducted a targeted raid and apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in illegal activities.
The arrested suspects were identified as Adnan, Sami, Shams, Irfan, and Nasir.
The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one Klakov rifle, one rifle, two pistols, and dozens of cartridges from their possession.
They said that cases had been registered against the suspects at Jungle Khel Police Station, and further investigation is
underway.
